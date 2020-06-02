 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Australian PM Morrison accepts Trump’s G7 invitation

2 Jun, 2020 07:51
Australian PM Morrison accepts Trump’s G7 invitation
US President Donald Trump and Australia’s PM Scott Morrison in Washington, US, September 20, 2019. © Reuters / Joshua Roberts

Australia will accept an invitation to attend a Group of Seven (G7) nations meeting, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Last week, Trump said he will be postponing the G7 summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later. He also wants to expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India. Trump called Morrison on Tuesday to extend the invitation and it was accepted, Reuters reported, citing a spokesman for the Australian prime minister.

Morrison has teamed up with the US in its tougher stance against China, Australia’s main trading partner, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump also spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to inform him about the plans to hold an expanded G7 meeting later this year, the Kremlin said.

