Czech Republic to classify states ‘based on coronavirus risk’ as it opens foreign travel from June 15

The Czech Republic will open up foreign travel from June 15. It also plans to introduce a system to classify other countries according to their coronavirus risk.

Prague will place 19 European states in the least-risky category under its new color-coded system. Travel to and from Britain and Sweden will be put in the riskiest category, Reuters said.

Czechs have undone most restrictions, with restaurants and hotels fully reopened on May 25. Tourism suffered as lockdown measures hit the economy. Only short-term business travelers from the EU, people in transit or students were allowed into the country.

Czechs will be able to travel without restrictions to neighboring Germany, Austria, Poland and Slovakia, along with Hungary, Romania or Bulgaria as part of its green tier. Among other safe countries are Croatia, Greece, Cyprus, Switzerland, the Baltic states, Finland, Norway and Iceland.