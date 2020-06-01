 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2020 17:17
WHO’s chief wants good ties with US to continue, as Trump announces exit
The headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse / File Photo

World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a briefing on Monday, praised the United States’ “immense” contribution to global health. He also urged a continuation of good ties despite President Donald Trump’s move to quit the UN body.

Trump announced on Friday he would cut ties with the WHO, accusing it of becoming a puppet of China during the global coronavirus crisis.

Another WHO official, epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, was asked at the same briefing about health risks during protests in the US. Close contact could heighten the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus, Reuters quoted the official as saying.

