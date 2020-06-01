Greece restarts tourism sector, reopens year-round hotels

Greece allowed year-round hotels to open on Monday, restarting its vital tourism sector hobbled by weeks of lockdown. However, international flights from the country’s main airports only set to resume from June 15.

With borders also still shut in key tourism markets, some hotels have pushed back their openings due to low reservations, Reuters said.

Tourism accounts for about 20 percent of national output in the country which emerged from international bailout programs in 2018.

Year-round hotels also rely on conferences, which have switched to the internet since the health crisis erupted, and on cruise shipping, which is not expected to resume anytime soon.