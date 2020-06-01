Yemen’s Houthis launch 2 drones in direction of Saudi Arabia – coalition

The Saudi-led coalition shot down two drones launched from Yemen in the direction of Saudi Arabia by the Houthi group, a coalition spokesman said on Monday. The drones were launched toward the border town of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

The coalition, which has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen, accused their enemy's forces of targeting civilian facilities and residential areas.

The Houthis did not confirm the attacks. The group’s media liaison reported dozens of airstrikes on Sunday by coalition warplanes. Those strikes reportedly occurred in several provinces, including Marib, where fighting has raged over the last three months.