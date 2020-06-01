Armenian PM Pashinyan says he & his family have contracted coronavirus

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family members have contracted Covid-19, he said on Monday. “I have passed a test for the coronavirus. Unfortunately… I have a coronavirus infection,” the PM said during an online broadcast on his Facebook page.

“My family members were also tested and unfortunately they also have the infection. We don’t have any symptoms, the temperature is normal,” Pashinyan said. The family are now self-isolating, and the PM will be working from home.

Pashinyan suspects that he contracted Covid-19 during a working meeting. “Since I observed all safety rules I hope that I have not infected other members of the government,” he said. “All of us have to comply with epidemiological rules of safety.”

In Armenia, 9,282 people have contracted the virus, and the total number of recoveries has reached 3,386. A total of 131 citizens have died since the start of the pandemic, TASS said. On May 29, the PM said that Armenia had overtaken Iran and France in terms of the number of cases per one million people, and was approaching the Italian scenario.