Russian military, diplomats to negotiate agreement with Syria on more facilities & maritime access

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s defense and foreign ministries on Friday to hold talks with Damascus, with a view to Moscow obtaining additional facilities and maritime access in Syria.

A protocol could be signed to the agreement with Syria on deploying Russia’s air task force, which stipulates the transfer of additional facilities and water area to the force, according to the president’s instruction posted on the government’s legal information web portal.

The ministries were instructed to hold negotiations with the Syrian side and, upon reaching an agreement, sign the protocol on Russia’s behalf, allowing minor amendments to be made to the draft with the Russian government’s approval, TASS said.

Russia and Syria had earlier inked an agreement for a term of 49 years on deploying the air task force at the Hmeymim air base in the Latakia province. Russia, a close ally of Syria, also has a naval facility at Tartus, in the Mediterranean.