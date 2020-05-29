 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ankara may begin oil exploration in E. Mediterranean under Libya deal in 3-4 months – minister

29 May, 2020 15:59
Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz sets sail in Izmit Bay, off the port of Dilovasi, Turkey, June 20, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

Turkey may begin oil exploration in the eastern Mediterranean within three or four months under a deal it signed with Libya, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday. The agreement has been condemned by others in the region.

Libya’s internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime delimitation deal last year with Ankara. Turkey says it creates an exclusive economic zone from its southern coast to Libya’s northeast coast, and protects rights to resources.

Greece, Cyprus and others oppose the accord and call it illegal, an accusation Ankara has rejected. The EU also opposes the maritime deal that was signed alongside an agreement for Turkey to provide military support to the GNA. The Tripoli-based government has battled forces of eastern Libya for more than a year.

