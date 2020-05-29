Greece selects 29 countries whose tourists can fly in starting June 15

Greece on Friday listed 29 countries it will accept visitors from as of June 15, the Tourism Ministry said. Travelers from these countries will be able to enter Greece on direct flights to Athens and to the northern city of Thessaloniki.

The list will be expanded on July 1 to include other countries. “Our aim is to be able to welcome every tourist who has overcome their fear and has the ability to travel to our country,” Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said on Antenna television.

The country so far has a total of 175 deaths and over 2,900 confirmed cases, AP reports. No cases have been detected on the vast majority of Greek islands, which are popular vacation spots.

Visitors arriving from the 29 selected countries could be subject to sample coronavirus testing, according to the ministry. Safety measures also include capacity limits at hotels and resorts.