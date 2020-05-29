 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Halving social distancing’: Ireland to relax rules only if rate of infections comes down

29 May, 2020 09:52
An empty street in Dublin, Ireland, April 25, 2020. © Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne

Irish PM Leo Varadkar raised the prospect on Friday of halving social distancing rules from two meters to one if the rate of coronavirus infections comes down further. The move would be a potential boost to still shuttered restaurants and pubs.

Hospitality sector has called for the guidelines to be eased in line with a number of other European countries as Ireland has one of the longest shutdowns in Europe.

“Before we can relax that rule and maybe reduce it to 1 (meter), which I know a lot of people would like, we just need to see the virus come down a bit more. We’re not at that point yet but I think there’s a good chance we get there,” Varadkar told FM104 radio station.

The daily number of new Covid-19 cases has stayed below 100 for 13 of the last 14 days and the “reproduction rate” narrowed further to 0.4 to 0.5 this week, Reuters said. The country’s top epidemiologist described the trend as “astonishingly stable.”

