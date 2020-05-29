 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump, Macron agree G7 meeting should be held in person, White House says

29 May, 2020 11:20
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures towards US President Donald Trump at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. © Reuters / Carlos Barria

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed that the G7 meeting should be held in person, and in the near future, the White House has said. The two leaders discussed the issue in a phone call on Thursday.

In March, Trump canceled the Group of Seven leaders meeting scheduled for June 10 in the United States. The move came as the coronavirus outbreak was spreading around the world and international travel was curtailed.

Last week, Trump said he may seek to revive the idea of a face-to-face meeting, because he said it would send a message that the world is getting back to normal. He proposed holding the conference at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

Macron is open to traveling to the US for a G7 meeting if the coronavirus epidemic situation allows, an Elysee official said last week. White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said on Sunday that if there were to be an in-person meeting, it would be at the end of June, Reuters reported.

