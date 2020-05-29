Thailand to shorten curfew hours & ease restrictions on businesses next week

Thailand will next week shorten curfew hours and ease restrictions on more businesses, the government said on Friday. A curfew will be shortened by one hour to last from 11pm to 3am and shopping malls, which reopened earlier this month, will also be allowed to extend their operating hours.

Cinemas and theaters can reopen starting from June 1, but with no more than 200 people at a time and with strict social distancing measures.

Beauty clinics, spas, and traditional Thai massages will be allowed to operate, as will soccer fields and volleyball and basketball courts, but only for training purposes and with limits on spectators. The government has previously planned to reopen all businesses within June, although passenger flights remain suspended.

The coronavirus has infected 3,076 in the Southeast Asian country since January and killed 57, Reuters said.