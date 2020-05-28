 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Phase 2 of easing lockdown in France begins, Paris region leaves ‘red’ coronavirus zone

28 May, 2020 16:14
French PM Edouard Philippe announces the second phase of the easing of lockdown measures from June 2, at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, May 28, 2020. © Reuters / Philippe Lopez / Pool

France is moving to phase two of relaxing its lockdown and the greater Paris region is no longer deemed to be a “red” coronavirus hot-spot zone, PM Edouard Philippe said on Thursday. “Freedom will become the rule, bans the exception,” he said in a televised address.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 28,500 people in France, but on Wednesday the death toll rose by less than 100 for the seventh day running, Reuters reported.

The Paris region is now designated an “orange” zone, meaning it is still not as free of the virus as almost all other regions, which have been designated “green.”

France will accelerate its plan to re-open high schools and junior high schools across the country. The government’s contact-tracing app to curb the spread of any new coronavirus outbreak will be available from June 2, according to Philippe.

