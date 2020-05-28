Passenger train derails in Bulgaria after collision with car, no injured reported

A passenger train derailed in Bulgaria as a result of a collision with a passenger car, NOVA television said on Thursday.

The train was going from Varna to the country’s capital Sofia and collided with a car after the driver allegedly violated rules at a railway crossing near the village of Kamenets in the Pleven province.

There were 105 people on the train, and none of them were injured, according to the report.

Law enforcement officers working on the scene began an investigation into the collision and the train’s derailment.