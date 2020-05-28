 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Passenger train derails in Bulgaria after collision with car, no injured reported

28 May, 2020 14:11
A passenger train derailed in Bulgaria as a result of a collision with a passenger car, NOVA television said on Thursday.

The train was going from Varna to the country’s capital Sofia and collided with a car after the driver allegedly violated rules at a railway crossing near the village of Kamenets in the Pleven province.

There were 105 people on the train, and none of them were injured, according to the report.

Law enforcement officers working on the scene began an investigation into the collision and the train’s derailment.

