Germany’s Foreign Ministry calls in Russian ambassador over 2015 cyberattack allegations

28 May, 2020 12:55
The Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

Berlin said on Thursday it is seeking EU sanctions against a Russian man over his alleged role in the hacking of the German parliament in 2015. Germany’s Foreign Ministry said it called in Russian Ambassador Sergey Nechayev to inform him in person of the move.

Senior diplomat Miguel Berger “strongly condemned the attack on Germany’s parliament in the name of the German government” while meeting with Nechayev, according to the ministry.

The attack on the Bundestag networks began on April 30, 2015, and over 16 gigabytes of data was reportedly stolen, including the lawmakers’ emails.

The Russian Embassy in Germany has denied allegations of Moscow’s involvement in the 2015 cyberattacks, saying that this topic is being used to divert attention from problems over the coronavirus pandemic.

