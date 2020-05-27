 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian president, Saudi crown prince agree to further coordinate oil output cuts – Kremlin

27 May, 2020 16:41
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. © Reuters / Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have agreed in a telephone call on further “close coordination” in restricting oil output, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday.

They also noted the importance of joint efforts aimed at reaching agreements within the OPEC+ group in April on production curbs, the Kremlin said.

On April 10, the Russian president and the Saudi crown prince discussed issues relating to the OPEC+ talks on reducing oil production, and agreed to maintain bilateral contacts on the issue.

