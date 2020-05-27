Russian president, Saudi crown prince agree to further coordinate oil output cuts – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have agreed in a telephone call on further “close coordination” in restricting oil output, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday.

They also noted the importance of joint efforts aimed at reaching agreements within the OPEC+ group in April on production curbs, the Kremlin said.

On April 10, the Russian president and the Saudi crown prince discussed issues relating to the OPEC+ talks on reducing oil production, and agreed to maintain bilateral contacts on the issue.