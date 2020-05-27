Switzerland to reopen borders to all neighbors except Italy

The Swiss government unveiled plans on Wednesday to reopen borders with all neighboring countries except for Italy. Switzerland wants to restore free movement of people with other member countries of the Schengen Area by July 6.

Switzerland, which had previously closed its borders, reaffirmed plans with France, Germany and Austria to lift all travel restrictions among the four countries on June 15 due to the positive development of the pandemic, Reuters said.

The extraordinary situation that has been in place since March giving Bern heightened powers will be lifted on June 19. The government said that public and private events for up to 300 people and spontaneous gatherings of up to 30 people would be allowed again from June 6.

The move would lift the current ban on meetings of more than five people that has shut down much of public life. “With today’s decision we can prepare ourselves for a new normality,” Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga said.