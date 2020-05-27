 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Germany’s states ‘increasingly taking responsibility’ for coronavirus steps – Merkel

27 May, 2020 13:57
Get short URL
Germany’s states ‘increasingly taking responsibility’ for coronavirus steps – Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, May 27, 2020. © Reuters / Tobias Schwarz / Pool

The federal government is monitoring the coronavirus situation in Germany closely but practical responsibility lies increasingly with the 16 states, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. Care must be taken to avoid the virus spreading fast again, she said.

“We are still at start of the pandemic,” Merkel told reporters. “We can see… how fast it can happen that infections spread so we have to be very careful.”

In a separate comment, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday that Merkel cannot confirm her physical presence at an envisaged summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in the United States yet. The decision will depend on how the coronavirus pandemic develops.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies