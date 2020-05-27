 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 May, 2020 11:41
Poland to scrap compulsory outdoor masks from May 30, cinemas reopen on June 6
The presidential palace in Warsaw, Poland, May 7, 2020. © Reuters / Kacper Pempel / File Photo

Poles will be allowed to go outside without protective masks from May 30 and cinemas, theaters and gyms will reopen on June 6, the government said on Wednesday. Public gatherings of up to 150 people will be allowed in coming days, while limits on the number of people in churches will also be relaxed.

The country of 38 million people has so far reported 22,074 cases of Covid-19 and 1,024 deaths.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reiterated the government’s desire to hold a delayed presidential election next month, Reuters said. The election, originally set for May 10, was canceled due to the pandemic.

Schools in the country are expected to remain closed until the end of June, and borders will also remain effectively closed until at least mid-June.

