Poland to scrap compulsory outdoor masks from May 30, cinemas reopen on June 6

Poles will be allowed to go outside without protective masks from May 30 and cinemas, theaters and gyms will reopen on June 6, the government said on Wednesday. Public gatherings of up to 150 people will be allowed in coming days, while limits on the number of people in churches will also be relaxed.

The country of 38 million people has so far reported 22,074 cases of Covid-19 and 1,024 deaths.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reiterated the government’s desire to hold a delayed presidential election next month, Reuters said. The election, originally set for May 10, was canceled due to the pandemic.

Schools in the country are expected to remain closed until the end of June, and borders will also remain effectively closed until at least mid-June.