 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Australia-New Zealand ‘travel bubble is possible’ as coronavirus cases fall

27 May, 2020 08:32
Get short URL
Australia-New Zealand ‘travel bubble is possible’ as coronavirus cases fall
A boat navigates Sydney Harbor past the city center skyline and Opera House amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease restrictions in Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2020. © Reuters / Loren Elliott

Falling numbers of active coronavirus cases in Australia and New Zealand are paving the way for an easing of travel restrictions between the two countries, according to health officials.

In Australia, active Covid-19 cases have dropped below 500 people, while New Zealand’s last coronavirus patient was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

“The trans-Tasman bubble is certainly a possibility,” Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said. “If we look at the countries that are doing extremely well in controlling this Covid-19 problem, New Zealand is if anything a bit better than us. They have very few cases now.”

Australia has recorded 7,144 cases of the disease and 103 fatalities. New Zealand has registered 21 coronavirus deaths and 1,154 infections, and the country has now gone five days without any new cases.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies