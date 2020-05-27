Australia-New Zealand ‘travel bubble is possible’ as coronavirus cases fall

Falling numbers of active coronavirus cases in Australia and New Zealand are paving the way for an easing of travel restrictions between the two countries, according to health officials.

In Australia, active Covid-19 cases have dropped below 500 people, while New Zealand’s last coronavirus patient was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

“The trans-Tasman bubble is certainly a possibility,” Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said. “If we look at the countries that are doing extremely well in controlling this Covid-19 problem, New Zealand is if anything a bit better than us. They have very few cases now.”

Australia has recorded 7,144 cases of the disease and 103 fatalities. New Zealand has registered 21 coronavirus deaths and 1,154 infections, and the country has now gone five days without any new cases.