Bulgaria to reopen restaurants and cafes ‘at full capacity’ on June 1

27 May, 2020 13:12
Supporters of Vazrazhdane (Revival) party scuffle with police during an anti-government protest in front of the parliament, in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 14, 2020. © Reuters / Stoyan Nenov

Restaurants, bars and cafes will fully reopen in Bulgaria starting from next Monday, as the country rolls back restrictions imposed in March to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The health minister issued an order on Tuesday allowing bars and eateries to resume business ahead of the summer season, and bring in much-needed tourism revenue.

Kiril Ananiev also lifted a ban on cultural and entertainment events, allowing theaters, concerts and stage performances to go ahead. Dance classes can resume, with restrictions to prevent crowding. However, discos, piano bars and night bars will remain closed. Bulgaria has registered 2,460 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 133 deaths.

Restaurants, bars and cafes in the Black Sea state of less than 7 million resumed operations in their outdoor sections on May 5. Social distancing is still required in public places.

