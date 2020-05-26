 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia backs immediate Libyan ceasefire & talks, Lavrov tells Haftar ally in phone call

26 May, 2020 16:53
Khalifa Haftar (C) and Aguila Saleh Issa (R) attend an international conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. © Reuters / Etienne Laurent / Pool

Moscow backs an immediate ceasefire and political talks in Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday. He made the statement during a phone call with Aguila Saleh Issa, speaker of eastern Libyan House of Representatives, according to Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

Issa is aligned to General Khalifa Haftar who controls eastern Libya and opposes the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

During the conversation, Lavrov supported the speaker’s initiative which was announced on April 23. That plan proposed “an immediate ceasefire and stepping up inter-Libyan talks with the aim of developing compromise solutions to existing problems and forming united governing authorities.”

