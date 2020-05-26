Syria cancels night-time curfew & allows travel between provinces

Syrian authorities loosened its coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Tuesday by canceling a night-time curfew, allowing travel between provinces and announcing a reopening of mosques, according to state media.

Damascus has announced 121 coronavirus cases –including four deaths– in government-held areas. In the Kurdish-run northeast, the UN has recorded six cases, including one death. The government is completely canceling night-time curfews starting on Tuesday. It also allows travel between provinces and allow shops and malls to open from 8am to 7pm during summer, SANA reported.

The endowments ministry announced that mosques would be allowed to fully reopen starting on Wednesday, after a temporary ban on public prayers.

Damascus started to gradually loosen restrictions last month to help salvage an economy strangled by Western sanctions and nine years of war. The government is grappling with soaring inflation, high unemployment and a hefty depreciation of the Syrian pound, AFP said.