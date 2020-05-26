Hungary’s govt plans to end state of emergency on June 20, justice minister says

Hungary’s government expects to end a state of emergency on June 20, Justice Minister Judit Varga said on her Facebook page on Tuesday. The government is also preparing to submit a bill ending its emergency powers, such as the power to rule by decree.

The emergency powers were granted to the government earlier this year in a bill that contained no end clause. Hungary had reported a total of 3,771 coronavirus cases and 499 deaths as of Tuesday, Reuters said.

The Hungarian government has been gradually easing a strict lockdown in the country since early May. On Monday, Budapest opened the southern border for citizens of Serbia and Hungary.