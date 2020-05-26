 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Hungary’s govt plans to end state of emergency on June 20, justice minister says

26 May, 2020 14:25
Get short URL
Hungary’s govt plans to end state of emergency on June 20, justice minister says
Military police officers patrol City Park in Budapest, Hungary, April 6, 2020. © Reuters / Bernadett Szabo

Hungary’s government expects to end a state of emergency on June 20, Justice Minister Judit Varga said on her Facebook page on Tuesday. The government is also preparing to submit a bill ending its emergency powers, such as the power to rule by decree.

The emergency powers were granted to the government earlier this year in a bill that contained no end clause. Hungary had reported a total of 3,771 coronavirus cases and 499 deaths as of Tuesday, Reuters said.

The Hungarian government has been gradually easing a strict lockdown in the country since early May. On Monday, Budapest opened the southern border for citizens of Serbia and Hungary.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies