 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

China will improve ability to carry out military tasks – Xi Jinping

26 May, 2020 13:32
Get short URL
China will improve ability to carry out military tasks – Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping reviews the troops at a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, October 1, 2019. © Reuters / Thomas Peter

President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China would step up its preparedness for armed combat and improve its ability to carry out military tasks as the coronavirus pandemic is having a profound impact on national security.

The country’s performance in fighting the new coronavirus has shown the success of military reform, Xi was quoted by state television as saying. He added that the armed forces should explore new ways of training amid the pandemic.

Xi chairs China’s Central Military Commission. He made the comments while attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and People’s Armed Police Force on the sidelines of the annual session of parliament, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies