China will improve ability to carry out military tasks – Xi Jinping

President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China would step up its preparedness for armed combat and improve its ability to carry out military tasks as the coronavirus pandemic is having a profound impact on national security.

The country’s performance in fighting the new coronavirus has shown the success of military reform, Xi was quoted by state television as saying. He added that the armed forces should explore new ways of training amid the pandemic.

Xi chairs China’s Central Military Commission. He made the comments while attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and People’s Armed Police Force on the sidelines of the annual session of parliament, Reuters said.