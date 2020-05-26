Jordan’s public sector employees return to work as 2-month lockdown ends

Public sector employees in Jordan began a phased return to work on Tuesday, more than two months after they were told to stay at home under a coronavirus lockdown. Most of the country’s 250,000 civil servants had not been working in their offices since a state of emergency was declared in mid-March.

Sameh al Nasser, the head of the civil service commission, said that about 60 percent of civil servants were expected to show up for work under a gradual plan involving social distancing, Reuters reports.

Schools, universities and border crossings were closed and international flights were halted under the lockdown. However, tens of thousands of state employees in the medical services, civil defense, customs, security forces and army continued working.

Jordan has reported 711 confirmed coronavirus cases, with nine deaths. The government said at the end of last month it had contained the coronavirus outbreak, and many restrictions have been lifted, with most businesses and industries now open again.