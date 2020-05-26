Kremlin warns intensified shelling in Lugansk may undermine prospects for E. Ukraine settlement

Intensified shelling on the contact line between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic may undermine the prospects of a peaceful settlement, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“The Kremlin wants the parties to meet their commitments, first of all, on halting the shelling of territories where civilians live and in general the shelling of territories in the self-proclaimed republics,” TASS quoted the spokesman as saying.

“We believe that this is unacceptable and this mainly mars the prospects of creating a predictable situation in peaceful life,” Peskov said.