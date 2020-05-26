 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Kremlin warns intensified shelling in Lugansk may undermine prospects for E. Ukraine settlement

26 May, 2020 11:24
Get short URL
Kremlin warns intensified shelling in Lugansk may undermine prospects for E. Ukraine settlement
A vehicle of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) special monitoring mission for Ukraine drives past the OSCE office in the city of Luhansk, Ukraine, April 24, 2017. © Reuters / Alexander Ermochenko

Intensified shelling on the contact line between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic may undermine the prospects of a peaceful settlement, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“The Kremlin wants the parties to meet their commitments, first of all, on halting the shelling of territories where civilians live and in general the shelling of territories in the self-proclaimed republics,” TASS quoted the spokesman as saying.

“We believe that this is unacceptable and this mainly mars the prospects of creating a predictable situation in peaceful life,” Peskov said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies