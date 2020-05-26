 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Thailand extends virus emergency powers to June 30 despite opposition objections

26 May, 2020 10:47
The almost empty Khaosan Road, which is usually crowded with tourists, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2020. © Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday extended an emergency decree to fight the coronavirus until June 30. A spokeswoman denied opposition suggestions that the prime minister, a onetime junta leader, was seeking a return to unchecked powers.

The state of emergency declared in late March came amid student protests against the banning of a party opposed to PM Prayuth Chan-ocha.

With new cases now dwindling, some opposition figures have suggested the emergency decree should be allowed to expire. Thailand has had 3,045 confirmed cases and 57 fatalities, Reuters said.

Prayuth first seized power in a 2014 military coup, and disputed elections last year yielded a coalition government led by his pro-army party. The emergency decree grants broad authority to limit gatherings, order businesses closed, impose curfews, and censor media – many of the same powers the former junta held.

