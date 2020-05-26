 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indonesia deploys soldiers, police to enforce ‘new normal’ Covid-19 restrictions

26 May, 2020 08:41
Indonesia deploys soldiers, police to enforce 'new normal' Covid-19 restrictions
People visit a traditional market ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Bandar Lapmpung, Lampung Province, Indonesia, May 23, 2020. © Reuters / Antara Foto / Ardiansyah

Indonesia ordered the deployment of hundreds of thousands of soldiers and police on Tuesday to enforce rules on wearing masks and safe distancing. The move comes after reports of people in the world’s fourth-most-populous nation flouting the rules.

From Tuesday, about 340,000 officers will be deployed across four provinces to ensure the country’s transition to the “new normal,” Reuters quoted Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahjanto as saying.  

“We will monitor people to ensure people are wearing masks, and are also maintaining a safe distance from others,” said Hadi. “What we want is that people can do their activities, and at the same time stay safe from Covid-19.”

Officers will be deployed on streets, malls and other locations in the provinces of Jakarta, West Java, Gorontalo and West Sumatra.

