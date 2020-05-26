Spain wants common EU rules for reopening of borders

Spain on Tuesday urged its European Union partners to set up common rules on cross-border movement and reestablish the freedom-of-travel Schengen area as different national coronavirus lockdowns are phased out.

“We have to work with our European partners to define the common rules that will allow us retake freedom of movement on European territory,” Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez told Cadena Ser radio station.

EU countries have set different dates for reopening borders, but there must be common principles and rules throughout the Schengen area to open internal borders and establish rules for external borders, she said.