 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Spain wants common EU rules for reopening of borders

26 May, 2020 07:59
Get short URL
Spain wants common EU rules for reopening of borders
An empty Retiro Park amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2020. © Reuters / Sergio Perez

Spain on Tuesday urged its European Union partners to set up common rules on cross-border movement and reestablish the freedom-of-travel Schengen area as different national coronavirus lockdowns are phased out.

“We have to work with our European partners to define the common rules that will allow us retake freedom of movement on European territory,” Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez told Cadena Ser radio station.

EU countries have set different dates for reopening borders, but there must be common principles and rules throughout the Schengen area to open internal borders and establish rules for external borders, she said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies