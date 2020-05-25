 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kremlin spokesman Peskov discharged from hospital after coronavirus treatment

25 May, 2020 14:55
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2020. © Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov

The Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he has been discharged from the hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for the coronavirus over the past couple of weeks.

The Kremlin spokesperson said on 12 May that his Covid-19 test had returned positive and said that he had been taken to hospital.

His spouse, Olympic Figure Skating Champion Tatyana Navka had also tested positive for the coronavirus. She reportedly discharged on 21 May.

Peskov said earlier that Russian presidential administration employees are being tested for the coronavirus almost every day.

