Kremlin spokesman Peskov discharged from hospital after coronavirus treatment

The Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he has been discharged from the hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for the coronavirus over the past couple of weeks.

The Kremlin spokesperson said on 12 May that his Covid-19 test had returned positive and said that he had been taken to hospital.

His spouse, Olympic Figure Skating Champion Tatyana Navka had also tested positive for the coronavirus. She reportedly discharged on 21 May.

Peskov said earlier that Russian presidential administration employees are being tested for the coronavirus almost every day.