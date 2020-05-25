 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
PM Markovic declares Montenegro first coronavirus-free state in Europe

25 May, 2020 17:12
PM Dusko Markovic announcing that Montenegro is coronavirus-free country, in Podgorica, Montenegro, May 25, 2020. © Reuters / Stevo Vasiljevic

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic on Monday declared Montenegro a coronavirus-free country, 69 days after it reported its first case and after 20 without a new one. Montenegro has reported 324 confirmed cases of Covid-19 illness and nine deaths, Reuters said.

“The battle with such a vicious virus has been won and Montenegro now becomes the first coronavirus-free country in Europe,” Markovic told reporters after meeting a body tasked with combating the epidemic. The PM started the news conference by taking off his face mask.

In early March, the Balkan republic of 620,000 people, which relies heavily on revenues from tourism along its Adriatic coast, closed borders, airports and seaports, shut schools and banned public gatherings and outdoor activities. The restrictions have been gradually eased since March 30.

Markovic said Montenegro would open its borders to travelers from countries reporting no more than 25 cases of infection per 100,000 people – including Croatia, Albania, Slovenia, Germany and Greece.

