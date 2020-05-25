 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran reopens major Shiite shrines after 2-month closure over coronavirus outbreak

25 May, 2020 12:41
Members of the medical team spray disinfectant to sanitize outdoor place of Imam Reza holy shrine, in Mashhad, Iran, February 27, 2020. © Reuters / WANA (West Asia News Agency)

Iran on Monday reopened key Shiite shrines across the Islamic Republic, more than two months after they were closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

At Tehran’s Shah Abdol-Azim shrine, worshipers had to wear a mask, walk through a disinfection tunnel, and have their temperature checked, AFP reported. The Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad in northeast Iran, and the Fatima Masumeh shrine and Jamkaran mosque in the holy city of Qom also reopened while observing health protocols.

Worshipers were shown on state TV crying and running towards the Imam Reza shrine as they were guided by attendants.

Iran has allowed a phased reopening of its economy and gradual relaxation of restrictions since early April. A further easing is expected in the coming days despite a recent uptick in new cases.

