Japan lifts state of emergency for Tokyo, 4 remaining regions

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Japan will lift a state of emergency for Tokyo and four remaining areas later in the day. Social distancing curbs were loosened for most of the country on May 14 as new infections fell, but the government has kept Tokyo and four other prefectures under watch.

Abe also told reporters that it would still take considerable time to get back to normal life while controlling infection risks.

Japan had managed to get the coronavirus infection under control in just one-and-a-half months, in its own way, he said, adding that this showed the strength of the “Japan model.”

Japan’s economy minister said earlier on Monday that the government had received approval from key advisers to remove the state of emergency for all remaining regions, Reuters reports.