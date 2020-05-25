Mexico may create more jobs as ‘biggest factory in the world reduces output’ – Lopez Obrador

A slowdown in China’s economy this year should allow Mexico to attract more investment and lure companies, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Lopez Obrador cited forecasters’ expectations that China’s economy will, in 2020, post its weakest growth in years, amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“That means this big factory, the biggest factory in the world, will reduce its output,” he said, referring to China. “And this gives us the opportunity, Mexico, for more investment to arrive, for companies to set up, for jobs to be created.”

Lopez Obrador noted that the sealing of the new North American trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), would help spur business with the US.