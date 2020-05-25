 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mexico may create more jobs as ‘biggest factory in the world reduces output’ – Lopez Obrador

25 May, 2020 13:45
A police officer keeps watch at the entrance to the Central de Abastos, one of the world's largest wholesale market complexes, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 11, 2020. © Reuters / Gustavo Graf

A slowdown in China’s economy this year should allow Mexico to attract more investment and lure companies, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Lopez Obrador cited forecasters’ expectations that China’s economy will, in 2020, post its weakest growth in years, amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“That means this big factory, the biggest factory in the world, will reduce its output,” he said, referring to China. “And this gives us the opportunity, Mexico, for more investment to arrive, for companies to set up, for jobs to be created.”

Lopez Obrador noted that the sealing of the new North American trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), would help spur business with the US.

