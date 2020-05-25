Finland to spend €100mn on coronavirus protective equipment, respirators

Finland said on Monday it plans to place between June and August orders for protective equipment and respirators worth €100 million ($109 million) to fight the coronavirus and prepare for a possible upsurge in demand for the equipment.

The decision was taken as infections from the novel coronavirus are slowing in the nation of 5.5 million. Last week, children were allowed to return to daycare centers and elementary schools, as part of easing coronavirus-related restrictions.

“We are prepared for the fact that the disease situation may change in the future and the demand for protective equipment may increase from the current level,” Health Minister Aino-Kaisa Pekonen said.

The procurement plan includes at least 9 million surgical mouth and nose pads, at least 1.5 million respirators, up to 150 million nitrile gloves and 6 million protective jackets and aprons each. Finland has recorded 6,579 infections of the new coronavirus and 307 deaths, Reuters reported.