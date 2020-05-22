Tripoli-based govt retakes more areas of Libya’s capital – reports

Libya’s internationally recognized government retook parts of southern Tripoli on Friday from the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar. His 13-month campaign to seize the capital is now under ever-greater pressure, Reuters said.

Fighters for the Government of National Accord (GNA) said they had advanced into several districts and overrun a military camp. However, the LNA said it had already pulled out of those areas as a humanitarian gesture for Ramadan.

The GNA has, with Turkish help, made sudden strides in recent weeks, seizing a string of towns from the LNA and capturing the strategically important Watiya air base.

Diplomats have warned about the risk of a new round of escalation. The focus of the conflict has shifted towards Tarhouna, the biggest remaining LNA stronghold in northwest Libya.