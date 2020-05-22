 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain to partly lift lockdown restrictions in Madrid on Monday as pace of contagion slows down

22 May, 2020 12:29
An empty Gran Via street in Madrid, Spain, March 31, 2020. © Reuters / Sergio Perez

Spanish authorities will lift part of the lockdown restrictions in Madrid on Monday, the regional health department said on Friday. It says the pace of the coronavirus contagion in the region has slowed down.

The restrictions in the capital are now the same as in most of the country that started phasing out the lockdown in early May.

Bars and restaurants in Madrid will be allowed to reopen terraces and groups of up to 10 people will be allowed to meet, according to Reuters.

