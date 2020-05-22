 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘WHO has worked day & night’ on global response to pandemic, director-general tells 34-member board

22 May, 2020 11:43
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) attends the virtual 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA), in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2020. © Reuters / Christopher Black / WHO

The World Health Organization has worked non-stop since the novel coronavirus emerged, informing its 194 member states of its evolution and providing technical advice, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“WHO has worked day and night to coordinate the global response at all three levels of the organization, providing technical advice, catalyzing political solidarity, mobilizing resources, coordinating resources and much more,” he told the WHO Executive Board.

“So far almost $800 million has been pledged or received towards WHO’s appeal for Covid-19 programs, leaving a gap of just over $900 million,” Reuters quoted the WHO chief as telling the 34-member board during a virtual three-hour session.

