‘WHO has worked day & night’ on global response to pandemic, director-general tells 34-member board

The World Health Organization has worked non-stop since the novel coronavirus emerged, informing its 194 member states of its evolution and providing technical advice, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“WHO has worked day and night to coordinate the global response at all three levels of the organization, providing technical advice, catalyzing political solidarity, mobilizing resources, coordinating resources and much more,” he told the WHO Executive Board.

“So far almost $800 million has been pledged or received towards WHO’s appeal for Covid-19 programs, leaving a gap of just over $900 million,” Reuters quoted the WHO chief as telling the 34-member board during a virtual three-hour session.