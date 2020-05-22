Hackers release 2.3mn Indonesian voters’ private info, threaten to publish data of 200mn

Indonesia’s election commission is investigating the release of 2.3 million voters’ private information on a hacker website, along with a threat to release of the data of around 200 million more.

The electoral data from the world’s fourth most-populous nation was posted anonymously on a hacking forum on Wednesday, and analysts said it could be used for identity theft and fraud.

The General Election Commission (KPU) on Friday confirmed the authenticity of the data, such as home addresses and national identification numbers, and said it was working to determine the source. It confirmed that some of the data dated back to 2013.

Viryan Aziz, one of the commissioners, denied the leak had originated from the commission’s servers, saying the same data had been shared with political parties and presidential candidates, in line with the law, Reuters reports.