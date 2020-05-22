 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan passenger plane traveling from Lahore to Karachi crashes near airport – local media
HomeNewsline

Hackers release 2.3mn Indonesian voters’ private info, threaten to publish data of 200mn

22 May, 2020 09:45
Get short URL
Hackers release 2.3mn Indonesian voters’ private info, threaten to publish data of 200mn
Voters mark their ballots at a polling center during elections in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 17, 2019. © Reuters / Edgar Su

Indonesia’s election commission is investigating the release of 2.3 million voters’ private information on a hacker website, along with a threat to release of the data of around 200 million more.

The electoral data from the world’s fourth most-populous nation was posted anonymously on a hacking forum on Wednesday, and analysts said it could be used for identity theft and fraud.

The General Election Commission (KPU) on Friday confirmed the authenticity of the data, such as home addresses and national identification numbers, and said it was working to determine the source. It confirmed that some of the data dated back to 2013.

Viryan Aziz, one of the commissioners, denied the leak had originated from the commission’s servers, saying the same data had been shared with political parties and presidential candidates, in line with the law, Reuters reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies