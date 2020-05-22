Bolsonaro to sign coronavirus aid deal ‘soon’ as Brazil records over 310,000 cases

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has said he will sign off on a federal assistance program for states and cities hit by the coronavirus outbreak “as soon as possible,” but asked governors for support in freezing public sector pay increases.

The bill to distribute 60 billion reais ($10.72 billion) in federal money to states and municipalities was approved by Congress earlier this month. Bolsonaro has not signed off on it due to pressure from Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who wants more fiscal austerity.

Bolsonaro is under growing pressure over his handling of the outbreak, which looks set to destroy the Brazilian economy and threatens his re-election hopes.

Brazil suffered a record 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday and passed 20,000 deaths overall, Reuters reported. The country has had 310,087 confirmed cases, up by over 18,500 in a single day, according to Health Ministry data.