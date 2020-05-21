‘R rate falling’: Denmark opens museums and zoos weeks ahead of schedule

Denmark began re-opening museums and zoos ahead of schedule on Thursday as virologists said the virus epidemic was slowing despite the lifting of quarantine measures. Museums, zoos, theaters and cinemas were due to stay shut until June 8 but the Danish government has decided to accelerate the end of the lockdown.

The Danish health agency SSI said the coronavirus rate of transmission (R) had fallen to 0.6, down from 0.7 on May 7, meaning that the outbreak is slowing. An R rate of 0.6 means that 100 virus patients typically infect another 60 people, meaning that the number of cases falls over time.

Danish authorities have reported 11,182 cases and 561 deaths in total, while 18 people are currently in intensive care, AFP reports. Another SSI report showed that only one percent of Danes were carrying antibodies.

A deal agreed in parliament last night will also see the border opened to residents of Nordic countries and Germany who want to visit relatives or second homes. Last Friday, the country reported no new coronavirus cases for the first time since the crisis began to engulf Europe in March. “We now have the coronavirus under control,” Danish PM Mette Frederiksen said last week.