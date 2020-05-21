Polish govt aims for June 28 for presidential election previously postponed

Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that his government is aiming for June 28 as the date of the presidential election that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The poll, in which conservative President Andrzej Duda is vying for reelection against nine other candidates, was originally set for May 10.

It was postponed four days before it was due to take place amid coronavirus restrictions and political infighting over how and when to hold the vote. The ruling coalition had pushed for an all-postal vote, but the necessary legislation was not ready.

The legislation currently being worked on in parliament would allow for the casting of ballots at voting stations and an optional postal vote.

Duda is leading in recent polling. In second place is Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, with the centrist and pro-European Civic Platform party, AP said.