 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Italy’s Conte announces reforms to cut red tape, revive virus-hit economy

21 May, 2020 12:17
Get short URL
Italy’s Conte announces reforms to cut red tape, revive virus-hit economy
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte in Rome, April 30 2020. © Reuters / Remo Casilli

Italy’s government is preparing a raft of reforms to cut red tape, improve company governance and encourage investment to revive the coronavirus-battered economy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told parliament on Thursday.

Conte promised a “simplification decree” to attract foreign capital by streamlining bureaucratic procedures, and said Rome would help the recapitalization of companies hit by the pandemic.

Red tape has long been blamed for delayed financial aid promised to business and families during a rigid lockdown to try to curb coronavirus contagion, Reuters said.

The European Commission has forecast Italy’s economy will contract by 9.5 percent this year, while the public debt is expected to jump to 158.9 percent of national output.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies