State of emergency in Tokyo may be lifted next week – Japan’s PM

21 May, 2020 09:36
State of emergency in Tokyo may be lifted next week – Japan’s PM
Guards try to catch a bird in an underground passage at Tokyo Station amid the coronavirus outbreak in Japan, May 21, 2020. © Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said it is possible that a state of emergency in Tokyo and its surrounding regions could end as early as next week if the number of coronavirus infections continues to decrease.

“The state of emergency will continue in Tokyo, Hokkaido and other regions. We will meet with experts (on Monday) to update the situation on infections,” Abe told reporters on Thursday.

He made the statement after ending the state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.

“If the current situation continues, it is possible that the state of emergency could be lifted in those areas,” Reuters quoted the PM as saying.

