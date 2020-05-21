Top Russian, Turkish diplomats support Libya ceasefire, discuss Syria in phone call

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu backed an immediate ceasefire in Libya during a phone call, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The two diplomats also supported the resumption of the United Nations political process in the North African country, it said.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu spoke a day after the Libyan National Army of eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar said it had pulled back from some Tripoli frontlines amid its year-long offensive aimed at seizing the capital, Reuters reports.

The ministers also discussed Syria and confirmed their intentions to continue cooperation for the settlement of the country’s conflict, the Russian ministry said.