France warns Israel against partial annexation of West Bank, works with partners ‘for prevention’

20 May, 2020 16:15
Israeli troops stand guard as Palestinians protest against Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in the village of Sawiya near Nablus, May 15, 2020. © Reuters / Mohamad Torokman

A partial annexation of the West Bank by Israel would be a serious violation, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday. Paris is working with European partners to come up with a joint action plan for prevention and reprisal should Israel make such a move, he said at a parliament hearing.

“For the past few days we have held several video conferences with European colleagues… with a view to deciding on a joint preventive action and eventually a reprisal if such a decision were taken,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying.

The UN Middle East envoy said on Wednesday Israel must abandon its threat to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, branding such a plan as a serious violation of international law.

The move would “deal a devastating blow to the two-state solution, close the door to a renewal of negotiations,” Nickolay Mladenov told the Security Council.

