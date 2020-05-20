 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Japan ‘on path to coronavirus containment’ as govt considers lifting emergency in western prefectures – report

20 May, 2020 14:47
Get short URL
Japan ‘on path to coronavirus containment’ as govt considers lifting emergency in western prefectures – report
A man walks in an empty street during Golden Week, a week-long holiday in Japan, under a nationwide state of emergency, in front of Tokyo Station in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2020. © Reuters / Issei Kato

Japan is on a path toward containing the novel coronavirus, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday. He added, however, that some restrictions will remain, even if the government lifts its state of emergency in all regions, Reuters reported.

The government plans to lift the state of emergency in the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from the list of eight remaining ones, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday. Curbs in the Tokyo area and the northern island of Hokkaido will be kept, it said.

The decision is expected on Thursday after an advisory panel meeting.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies