Japan ‘on path to coronavirus containment’ as govt considers lifting emergency in western prefectures – report

Japan is on a path toward containing the novel coronavirus, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday. He added, however, that some restrictions will remain, even if the government lifts its state of emergency in all regions, Reuters reported.

The government plans to lift the state of emergency in the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo from the list of eight remaining ones, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday. Curbs in the Tokyo area and the northern island of Hokkaido will be kept, it said.

The decision is expected on Thursday after an advisory panel meeting.