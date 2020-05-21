Iran says new US sanctions on officials are ‘fruitless & repetitive’

Tehran dismissed on Thursday new US sanctions on several Iranian officials, saying they were a sign of the complete inefficiency of Washington’s previous sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

“Washington’s fruitless and repetitive sanctions against Iranian officials is a sign of weakness, despair and confusion of the US administration,” state TV quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on several Iranian authorities, including the interior minister, accusing them of engaging in serious cases of human rights abuse, Reuters said.