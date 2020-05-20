Turkey may ease quarantine on arrivals from abroad, ‘will monitor them at homes’

Ankara will ease existing 14-day quarantine restrictions for citizens coming from abroad as Turkey starts softening measures taken to stem spread of the coronavirus, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.

Turkish citizens ferried from abroad were spending 14 days under quarantine in student dorms where they were monitored for possible symptoms of Covid-19.

People arriving on scheduled flights will go through a medical check and will be monitored for 14 days at their homes, Reuters said, citing the report.