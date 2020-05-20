 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 May, 2020 11:25
Turkey may ease quarantine on arrivals from abroad, ‘will monitor them at homes’
Municipality workers in protective suits disinfect Kugulu Park due to coronavirus concerns, in Ankara, Turkey, March 17, 2020. © Reuters / Cagla Durak

Ankara will ease existing 14-day quarantine restrictions for citizens coming from abroad as Turkey starts softening measures taken to stem spread of the coronavirus, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.

Turkish citizens ferried from abroad were spending 14 days under quarantine in student dorms where they were monitored for possible symptoms of Covid-19.

People arriving on scheduled flights will go through a medical check and will be monitored for 14 days at their homes, Reuters said, citing the report.

